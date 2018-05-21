T20 2018: These 5 uncapped Indian players have stolen the show!

This season we have seen the likes of Ishan Kishan, Siddarth Kaul really impressing and making a mark for their teams and emerging as match winners



T20 2018 is in its final stages and one of the main objectives of T20 league is to promote and encourage young talent. Every year we have seen many young players getting the chance to impress on the big stage and few players have gone on to become big stars. This season we have seen the likes of Ishan Kishan, Siddarth Kaul really impressing and making a mark for their teams and emerging as match winners. Here’s the list of 5 uncapped players who have performed really well.

Ishan Kishan:

This 19-year-old Jharkhand cricketer has had a wonderful season for Mumbai. Ishan Kishan was picked by Mumbai franchise for Rs 6.2 crore and plenty of eyebrows were raised after that decision. But, Ishan Kishan has really taken the role of an aggressor and played without fear and has tried to play positive brand of cricket. Ishan Kishan has so far scored 270 runs in 13 matches and has also kept the wickets well. The decision by Mumbai to pick Ishan Kishan seems a long term one and if Ishan Kishan can bring some consistency to his game then he has a very bright future ahead.

Nitish Rana:

Delhi is known to produce firebrand cricketers (Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma) and Nitish Rana is no different. After impressing last year for Mumbai franchise, Nitish Rana was picked by Kolkata for 3.4 crore and the Delhi lad has not disappointed. The team led by Dinesh Karthik has shown great faith in Nitish Rana and so far he has scored 272 runs in 12 matches. The runs scored by Nitish Rana might not be that much, but the impact he has had on some matches outweighs the number of runs and with his part-time bowling and energetic fielding, he has been an asset for the Kolkata franchise in T20 2018.

Siddarth Kaul:

Hyderabad franchise in this season have been leading the table and one of the main reasons for their success has to be their versatile and wicket-taking bowling line up. Hyderabad has a bowling line-up which consists of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (has not played all the matches), Afghanistan’s sensation Rashid Khan and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. But, one name that has really impressed his Punjab speedster Siddarth Kaul. Siddarth Kaul has been toiling in domestic cricket for quite a few years, but this T20 2018 he has really had a breakthrough year and has picked up 15 wickets in 13 matches and his inclusion for the England and Ireland tour has been a welcome development. Siddarth Kaul might not posses express pace, but he relies on change of pace and clever pace of variation and T20 2018 has really been instrumental in Siddarth Kaul getting a much deserved India call-up.

Prithvi Shaw:

Delhi might be having one of their worst seasons (no surprises there), but amid gloom and doom, one player has really shone and impressed is India’s under-19 World Cup winning captain (New Zealand 2018) Prithvi Shaw. Prithvi Shaw at the beginning of the tournament couldn’t get a game due to the presence of Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy and Colin Munro. After Gautam Gambhir decided to drop himself midway through the tournament, Prithvi Shaw finally got a look in and he has grabbed the opportunities with both the hands. The 18-year-old Mumbai batsman in T20 2018 has blasted 216 runs in seven matches and unlike Delhi team has played without fear of failure and going by the work ethic and hunger, Prithvi Shaw’s chances of wearing Indian jersey might come sooner rather than later.

Krunal Pandya:

Three-time defending champions Mumbai might be struggling to qualify for playoffs, but there is one player, who has again had a consistent and steady season is Hardik Pandya’s brother Krunal Pandya. Krunal Pandya is a typical T20 player, who bats, balls and fields a bit. The Baroda born all-rounder has played well despite limited game time and in T20 2018 has scored 224 runs and picked up 11 wickets and has been one of the mainstays of Mumbai franchise. Krunal Pandya is not a youngster and has been knocking on the doors for quite a while. Indian team is currently blessed with all-rounders, but if Krunal Pandya follows this T20 2018 season with a decent Ranji Trophy season then Indian selectors will be compelled to select him.

