T20 2018: True blue Harbhajan Singh set for yellow fever

Harbhajan Singh during a promotional event at a city hotel yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Come Sunday, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo and Suresh Raina will play their seventh T20 final for Chennai. Among them will be Harbhajan Singh who will be making his fourth appearance in an T20 sumMumbait clash — thrice with the Mumbai Indians, but first with the yellow brigade. Bhajji couldn't have asked for a perfect setting than the Wankhede Stadium to play the T20 final, considering he has spent almost a decade at Mumbai's home ground."I am excited and I will be nervous for sure. This nervousness will only build further as the final day gets closer," Harbhajan said about tomorrow's final between Chennai and Hyderabad.

"I Mumbaiss Mumbai. They have been a part of me or I have been a part of them. I've had great moments, a great journey with them which I will cherish for the rest of my life, but as a professional, since you have moved out of that team, your priorities and everything change. You want to do well for that team, you want to win every game, you want to win the championship wherever you are playing," added the veteran off-spinner on the sidelines of his show Bhajji Blast. Harbhajan was surprisingly not pursued by Mumbai in the auction and was picked by Chennai for his base price of Rs 2 crore. Harbhajan replaced another top offie, R Ashwin, who moved to Punjab, at Chennai.

Harbhajan has claimed seven wickets in 13 games and has managed to keep his economy rate to just under nine.

It was an emotional time for Harbhajan when Chennai played their T20-11 opening clash against Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium on April 7. "At our first game against Mumbai, I was like 'what am I doing on this side of the dressing room and my colour is yellow suddenly. This is different and this is not what it was'. But after that game, everything was fine. It's been a great journey co coming from one brilliant team to another. Luckily, things did not change too much for me. We played the final there [with Mumbai] and are playing the final here [with Chennai]," he said with a chuckle.

