T20 2018: Virat Kohli's win over Mumbai is birthday gift to Anushka Sharma

Kohli said the win was a birthday gift for his wife Anushka, who was present in the stands to root for him and his team



Virat Kohli. Pic/ PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has dedicated his side's much-needed win over Mumbai Indians in their last IPL game to his actress wife Anushka Sharma, who celebrated her 30th birthday yesterday.

RCB beat three-time champions and title holders Mumbai Indians by 14 runs here last night to keep itself afloat in the ongoing IPL by climbing up to fifth position in the eight-team competition.

And Kohli said the win was a birthday gift for his wife Anushka, who was present in the stands to root for him and his team.

"We needed that win. It is a very important win at such an important stage of the tournament. Tonight was an occasion we needed those two points. This is the push we needed," Kohli said after the win.

"We should take this confidence forward. My wife is here and it's her birthday. This was a little gift for her. It was very important to achieve these two points in front of her," he added.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates