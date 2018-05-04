T20 2018: We have been believing in each other, says Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer

There was drama galore in their match against Rajasthan which was disrupted by showers on Wednesday night



Skipper Shreyas Iyer (left) celebrates Delhi's win over Rajasthan at the Kotla on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

'Living on the edge' could well be the new theme song of Delhi. There was drama galore in their match against Rajasthan which was disrupted by showers on Wednesday night. A perfect batting pitch, small boundaries and a truncated affair made for an exciting finish to a game that went well beyond midnight. The home team barely managed to defend a target (151 in 12 overs) that seemed quite challenging for their opponents.

A candid Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer said, "Even 200 is less on this wicket, but the bowlers kept their nerve and came back strong to provide us with a narrow win. It's really difficult to bowl in these conditions, plus it's a small ground, so we try to slow things down if the bowler is going for runs. And that proved crucial in the end.

"It was really an important win, coming in these conditions [with the game affected by rain and the overs reduced twice]. It was indeed a heart-throbbing match, but what is important is that the two points have kept us in contention," Iyer said.

Iyer had wholesome praise for both Rishabh Pant (69) and Trent Boult (2-26) who played crucial roles in the four-run win. "The start [Prithvi] Shaw is giving is amazing. But the way Pant is coming in and giving that extra strike-rate is making a big difference. When he plays till the end, the score is totally different," Iyer said.

"Also, the way Boult has bowled has been great. He is our go-to man. He held his nerve in the final over and wriggled us out of a tight corner when the Royals were threatening to snatch it away."

On his team's chances hereon, he said: "We know there is no margin for error and it's important to win all games. But what has helped the players is that we've been believing in each other and [chief coach] Ricky Ponting is really positive. At the moment, no one is thinking negatively. We are looking forward to winning our next five games."

