T20 Mumbai League: Following Panthers team, MCA suspends Akhtar Shaikh for dubious identity

Following mid-day's report on the dubious identity of a player plying his trade in the ongoing T20 Mumbai League, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) yesterday decided to provisionally suspend the North Mumbai Panthers' all-rounder pending an inquiry.

On Thursday, mid-day had reported about the dubious identity of Panthers' Akhtar Shaikh, who played in the banned Rajwada Cricket League in Rajasthan as Wasim Khan last year. Taking cognisance of the report, the T20 Mumbai League franchise immediately debarred the player from its team. The MCA, however, acted yesterday after a meeting with Shaikh.

