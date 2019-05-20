T20 Mumbai League: Ranjane, Waghela lead Arcs to win over Panthers

cricket

Chasing Panthers's 160 for seven, Arcs lost both openers Akhil Herwadkar (1) and Sufiyan Shaikh (13) with just 25 on board at the end of the PowerPlay

Arcs AndheriÃ¢Â€Â™s Shubham Ranjane cuts one against Panthers during a T20 Mumbai League tie yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Riding on Shubham Ranjane's 42-ball 71 not out and Praful Waghela's 45 off 31 balls, Arcs Andheri beat North Mumbai Panthers by six wickets in a T20 Mumbai League game at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday.

Chasing Panthers's 160 for seven, Arcs lost both openers Akhil Herwadkar (1) and Sufiyan Shaikh (13) with just 25 on board at the end of the PowerPlay. Kevin Almeida fell when the score was 41. However, right-handed Ranjane and left-handed Waghela shouldered the responsibility as they stitched a 114-run match-winning partnership in just 62 balls.

Ranjane's half-century included five fours and three sixes. Waghela, 34, too used his experience to hit three fours and a six. Ranjane, who managed to score just 63 runs in his earlier three games, was determined to make it count. "I was angry with myself for not being able to finish games and failing to live up to the team management's expectations. Today, I performed according to the plan and that's why I celebrated the win emotionally," Ranjane, 25, told mid-day yesterday.

Earlier, Panthers, who opted to bat, were troubled by Arcs's bowling attack, especially left-arm spinners Gaurav Jathar, Iqbal Abdulla and Salil Agharkar, who claimed two wickets each. Karan Nande (40 off 31) was the top-scorer for the losing side.

Meanwhile, NaMo Bandra Blasters's left-arm spinner Karsh Kothari finished with 4 for 19 to help his team beat Shivaji Park Lions by three runs yesterday. Bandra Blasters restricted Lions to 149 for 6. Shivam Dube top-scored with an unbeaten 87.

Earlier, the Bandra outfit posted 152 for four. Sujit Nayak registered his second half-century, scoring a 35-ball 54 which included four fours and a six. Left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil claimed two for 26.

