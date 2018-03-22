T20 Mumbai League: Suryakumar Yadav leads Triumph Knights to win title

Triumph Knights clinch inaugural T20 Mumbai League title after beating Shivaji Park Lions by three runs



Triumph Knights skipper Suryakumar Yadav during his 90 not out yesterday. Pics/Atul Kamble

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 90 off just 42 balls helped Triumph Knights (TK) beat Shivaji Park Lions by three runs to emerge T20 Mumbai League champions at Wankhede last night.

Chasing 183, the Lions managed to score 179-8 in a last-ball finish. Alpesh Ramjani (48) was the highest run-scorer for Lions, while Vaibhav Singh claimed 3-38 for TK. Earlier, Yadav and Parikshit Valsangkar (59 not out off 49 balls) bailed out TK who were 34-5 at one stage with Shivaji Park pacers Siddharth Raut (2-11) and Royston Dias (2-53) providing early breakthroughs.



Parikshit Valsangkar en route his unbeaten 59 yesterday

However, a stubborn effort from Yadav and Valsangkar saw them share an unbeaten 148-run stand for the sixth wicket off just 84 balls to propel TK to 182-5. Right-arm pacer Raut started off brilliantly by beating TK opener Shikhar Thakur (5) off the very first ball of the match, but, first slip fielder Paul Valthaty failed to hold on to the catch.

The dropped catch didn't affect the Lions though as Thakur was dismissed after just adding five. Raut came back strongly in his second over (third over of the innings) to dismiss Shashank Singh (10) and Sumit Ghadigaonkar (0) off consecutive deliveries After Raut, it was left-arm pacer Dias' turn to excel. His second over (fourth of the innings) also witnessed wickets off back-to-back deliveries, with Thakur and then Kalpesh Sawant (0).

