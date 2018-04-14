T20 pass distribution: Mumbai cricketers happy with CoA

The two-member committee comprising retired Justice Hemant Gokhale and retired Justice VM Kanade, appointed to implement the Justice Lodha Committee reforms at Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)



Mumbai's cricket fraternity yesterday hailed the Bombay High Court-appointed Committee of Administrators' (CoA) decision to issue two passes to every Mumbai Ranji Trophy cricketer for all T20 2018 (T20) match at the Wankhede henceforth.

The two-member committee comprising retired Justice Hemant Gokhale and retired Justice VM Kanade, appointed to implement the Justice Lodha Committee reforms at Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), took the decision to award one more T20 match ticket to Mumbai's first-class cricketers, who would only receive one till date. The CoA also drastically reduced the number of match tickets for MCA's Bombay High Court-approved eligible elected members. They will now get just tickets of the President's Box and five for the MCA Pavilion stand. Tickets for MCA staffers have also been restricted to just two each. MCA-affiliated clubs have been asked to sign an undertaking that they will not sell any of the T20 complimentary tickets they receive.

First-class cricketers will be seated in the Vithal Divecha Pavilion, while the city's former international cricketers will be seated at the Garware Pavilion. "It's fantastic for Mumbai cricketers. I have always felt that every Mumbai Ranji cricketer deserves an T20 pass. They have made it two T20 passes now which is thoroughly deserving. It has become our right now," former Mumbai captain and chief selector Milind Rege told mid-day.

Former Mumbai stumper Sharad Hazare too welcomed the move: "Till now, we were given just one pass which made no sense as no one will go to watch a match alone. At least two tickets were required, so I'm very happy with his decision."

