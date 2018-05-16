T20 transfer window flops due to fear of team plans leaking

This year, the T20 introduced two new concepts - the Decision Review System (DRS) and the mid-season transfer window.



This year, the T20 introduced two new concepts — the Decision Review System (DRS) and the mid-season transfer window. While the DRS has received good response from teams, the football-style transfer window found no takers. The transfer window started from April 30 and ended on the afternoon of May 11. Under the rules laid down by the T20 Governing Council, only uncapped players, who have played a maximum of two matches at the halfway stage of the tournament, would be eligible for the mid-season trading. The loaning of players could take place only if the concerned franchise responds positively.

However, the transfer idea, which was touted to be a game-changing one, was poorly received by the franchises. While it is learnt a few franchises did engage in talks, there was no official transfer request made. One of the reasons why the trade-off could not take place was that the franchises were averse to ideas and planning being shared with rival teams. "Ideally, an uncapped player is part of a franchise from the pre-tournament preparation phase. He is part of most team meetings and is virtually aware of the plans put in place to defeat opponents. They are also closely aware of the strategy adopted by the franchise. So, in such a scenario, a franchise may be reluctant to release the player to another franchise when technically only eight games are remaining in the league stage," a franchise official told mid-day.

Another franchise official felt the rule needs tweaking. "Honestly, which franchise would be interested in acquiring an uncapped player? There wouldn’t be much. So, that’s essentially the reason why the transfer window got a poor response. If they put all players in the pool then it should be interesting," said the official. A coaching staff of a former IPL-winning team said the mid-season transfer will pick up in coming years. "This being the first year, it could be that most teams would not be aware about the dynamics of a transfer window. In the first half, generally teams are dealing with their own combinations and balance. So, not many teams would have paid much attention to it. Hopefully, it will be an integral part of team planning from next year," he said.

It can be recalled that Chennai coach Stephen Fleming was surprised when the New Zealander was asked about his views on the introduction of the transfer window. "Is it? I have been too busy to focus on this breaking news," is how Fleming had reacted ahead of the IPL-11 opener v Mumbai.

