Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar to star in Saand Ki Aankh

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu have started prepping for their roles with intensive workshops and look tests

Pic: Instagram/@taapsee

Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the world's oldest sharpshooters, Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, in a yet-untitled film. The Reliance Entertainment film will mark writer Tushar Hiranandani's debut as a director. It will also be jointly-produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

Taapsee on Saturday took to social media, where she shared a photograph of herself along with Bhumi, Chandro and Prakashi. She captioned the image: "Kickstarting the shoot of our country's oldest and coolest shooters Chandro (and) Prakashi"

Bhumi, who called it a "ground breaking" story, also shared the same image and captioned it: "Old is gold and this is certainly gold! Excited to begin the shooting of this ground breaking real story of world's oldest sharpshooters."

A tweet from the official account of Reliance Entertainment read that the film is going on floors. "The 'shoot' begins...literally! We are happy to announce that our next production based on the world's oldest sharpshooters, is going on floors! Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film will star powerhouse talents Taapsee and Bhumi."

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.Chandro , 87, and Prakashi, 82, are from Uttar Pradesh's Johri village and reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s.Chandro , who is fondly called as shooter 'dadi' is among the world's oldest female sharpshooters.

