Taapsee Pannu bids adieu to Maldives with a mesmerising picture from vacation

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Tuesday bid adieu to the Maldives and announced the conclusion of her week-long vacation with a mesmerising picture from the exotic location.

The 'Pink' actor hopped on to Instagram and shared with fans - one last glimpse from the location and shared that she is going back to Mumbai. In the picture, the 'Thappad' star is seen posing while she stands at the entrance of the beach house, as the frame captures a clear blue sky and the actor's blurry reflection in the pool in front of the entrance.

The actor also expressed that the one-week long vacation felt like a dream. "Waking up after a week-long dream... Back to reality now ....#HolidayOver #MaldivesToMumbai," wrote the 33-year-old star in the caption.

During the week, the 'Sand ki Aankh' star has been sharing glimpses of her time at the gorgeous location where she made interesting videos dancing with her sisters and rumoured boyfriend and Badminton player Mathias Boe.

Taapsee had taken off to the Maldives for a short trip with her sister and best friend Evania last week. She had been sharing exotic pictures from her trip ever since she took off from India.

