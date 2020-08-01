Taapsee Pannu doesn't want to age sitting at home, wants to turn 33 next year

The stunning Taapsee Pannu has grown a year older today, but it looks like the actress isn't quite happy about it! Essentially, the Saand Ki Aankh actress doesn't want to 'age at home' and would like it if she turned 33 next year.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee Pannu said, "I refuse to age sitting at home; I'll turn 33 next year now." The good thing about this year is that Taapsee's parents are with her in Mumbai, and the family will be celebrating her birthday quietly at home. "I'm not a party person anyway, so birthdays are usually spent with family or on a vacation with my sister," says the actress.

This birthday reminds Taapsee of her childhood birthdays when extended family would come down to celebrate with her. Apparently, the actress doesn't take a day off work for her birthday and has never had a surprise celebration! She says, "I'm the one who does all the planning, everyone else just gives it away!"

So is the reluctant birthday girl ready to get back to work? She says, "My acting muscles are getting corroded. I’ve been threatening producers to start work or else I'll forget acting."

Speaking of her upcoming projects, Taapsee Pannu films like Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, and the Mithali Raj biopic in her kitty currently.

