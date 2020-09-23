Taapsee Pannu: If Anurag Kashyap is found guilty, will be the first to break all ties with him

Actress Payal Ghosh had recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. Talking about the same, Taapsee Pannu has spoken about how one should wait for the truth to come out and how she would be the first one to break all ties with him if he's found guilty.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress, when asked about the same, stated, "Anurag has a lot of respect for women, never badmouths anyone even if that person hasn't been kind to him in public. His is one of those rare sets where the number of women on the crew equals men, and they only have nice things to say about him. If someone has been harassed, let them initiate an investigation, let the truth come out. If he is found guilty, I'll be the first person to break all ties with him."

She added, "But if the investigation is inconclusive, how can the sanctity of the #MeToo movement be sustained? How will real victims benefit from a power that's come to us after years of suppression? It's wrong for women to derail the movement. Abusing power isn't gender-specific."

When asked about how a lot of people opt to take a neutral stand on issues as sensitive as this, Pannu said, "I try very hard to remain neutral too, but my conscience won't allow it. If I keep mum, I feel like I am deaf and dumb, someone who can't even stand up for an industry that has given her her identity. I don't understand why we have to live in fear if we don't have any skeletons in our closet."

She continued, "I don't take names because I hate the sin, not the sinner. But for myself, I can't be spineless and heartless. If I am in a position where what I say matters, why stay quiet? Speaking out helps me sleep better."

Pannu and Kashyap collaborated for the 2018 romance Manmarziyaan and Saand Ki Aankh, which he co-produced.

