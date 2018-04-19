Taapsee Pannu: Manmarziyan will have good connect with youth

'Manmarziyan has truly unleashed the madness within', says Taapsee Pannu



Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has finally wrapped up filming for Manmarziyan, says the project will connect well with the youth of yesterday. The Anurag Kashyap directorial, which also features Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, is a love story set in Punjab, India.

"This film has truly unleashed the madness within. I was taken back to the days where we used to visit Punjab often with family and the nostalgia helped me connect with my character even better. I am extremely kicked to see audience's reaction to this film because I strongly believe it will have a good connect with the youth," Taapsee said in a statement.

The Dil Juunglee actress will be working with Anurag Kashyap and Anand L Rai for the first time. This coming-of-age romantic drama is a first for the director and for Taapsee who has been seen in comedies and serious dramas before this film. Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal are the other actors in the film. The team of Manmarziyaan seems to be having a rollicking time shooting for the film and Taapsee has taken to sharing updates on all the digital platforms to ensure her fans are with her every step of the way.

