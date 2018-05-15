Taapsee Pannu: My personal style personifies independence, confidence

So how does the wardrobe of Taapsee Pannu reflect your personality?



Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu loves to experiment with her outfits with a right amalgamation of Indian and western inspiration and she says that her personal style personifies independence and confidence. "For me, style reflects your real personality - clothes and accessories should enhance that. I love to fuse Indian colours and patterns with silhouettes from western wear. My personal style is one that personifies independence, confidence and beauty with ease and comfort," Taapsee, who is also a brand ambassador of clothing brand Melange by Lifestyle, said in a statement.

For her the concept of 'the perfect attire' is not set in stone. "I love to experiment with my outfits. In my ethnic wear I love to go for some nice colours with a slight touch of the modern day and age as well. I like modern silhouettes, classy cuts and vibrant prints - it gives an interesting twist to ethnic wear." So how does the wardrobe of "Pink" fame actress reflect your personality? "Fun, colourful, comfortable and vibrant - that's me and my wardrobe," she said.

