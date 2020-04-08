Taapsee Pannu: Never thought Thappad would match or surpass Chhapaak and Panga's collections

The first time Taapsee Pannu made a big impression on the audiences, it was with Neeraj Pandey's Baby in 2015. That breathtaking action scene with Sushant Singh in a seedy hotel room in Nepal was a hoot. And ever since then, her journey as an actor has only seen a rise! Right from Pink to Manmarziyaan to Soorma to Mulk to Game Over to Badla to Saand Ki Aankh to Thappad, she's on a roll.

And now, she has films like Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, the Mithali Raj biopic, and Haseen Dillruba coming up. Talking about her last film, Thappad, a critical and commercial success, she spoke to Mumbai Mirror and said, "Deepika (Padukone) and Kangana (Ranaut)—whose women-centric films, Chhapaak and Panga, released this year—are big names. We never thought that Thappad would match or surpass their collections, more so since films on acid attack survivors and a mother reviving her career don't divide the audience. It is a huge validation for everyone involved."

She added, "It's scary when critics declare you are in top form after every film. Where do you go from there? The graph should always keep climbing because once you reach the top, you have nowhere to go except down. Praise can go to your head, though mine is firmly placed on my shoulders," As stated above, she's making different choices and dabbling with dazzling characters and tasting both critical and commercial success. What else can an actor ask for?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news