Taapsee Pannu on Looop Lapeta: Planned to shoot outdoor portions before monsoon

Six weeks ago, Taapsee Pannu's date diary was so chock-a-block that she "couldn't even make time for my dental surgery". Cut to present—the actor is confined to her home, feeling helpless as the schedules for her four back-to-back projects have been "disrupted" due to the lockdown. While she was to shoot a portion of Rashmi Rocket in early April, Pannu says she had dedicated the summer to film Looop Lapeta, the official adaptation of the German thriller, Run Lola Run (1998).

"Looop Lapeta was to be shot across Goa and Mumbai. We had planned to film the outdoor portions before the monsoon, and complete the indoor portions during the rains. Now, we will have to re-work the outdoor schedule because monsoons last for four months here. When the situation returns to normal, we'll have to start the planning on every project from scratch," says Pannu, who is utilising the time for scripts narrations over video calls. "I liked one of the scripts I recently heard, so I'll assign dates to that as well."



A still from German thriller Run Lola Run

So, what is she doing when not cherry-picking projects? "I am working out regularly; otherwise, it will be difficult to attain the fitness level [that is required for Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu]. My trainer and I are in touch, but I am mostly resorting to floor and mat exercises. Currently, my cardio workout includes climbing stairs." The stay-at-home period has also made her explore her culinary skills. "I have lived alone for 10 years, and until now, I didn't even know how to make tea! But, now, I am an expert. I made biryani and butter garlic prawns for my sister's birthday. And on today's menu is matar paneer," she laughs before hanging up.

