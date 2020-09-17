Taapsee Pannu on Rhea Chakraborty: The only problem I had was the unfair trial

Taapsee Pannu has recently spoken about Rhea Chakraborty, has stated that she didn't know her at all, and also clarified that the reason why she came on social media and tweeted about her as she felt it was an unfair trial.

In an interview with India Today, Pannu revealed, "In this particular case, as I have always maintained, I really didn't know her at all. I still don't know her. The only problem I had was the kind of unfair trial that was happening and the kind of judgement that was passed on her. It's not that before we haven't had criminals from other industries or people being caught for doing something wrong from other industries."

She added, "Even in our industry, for that matter. We have had a couple of big stars being caught but the way this girl went through the media trial and physical harassment at some places, it was something very shocking and something I couldn't hold back. I had to speak up without even knowing anything about her."

The Badla actress also stated that to force anyone's opinion upon someone is wrong, she said, "There are people who support this point of view and there are people who probably have just written her off in their mind before the court or the investigative agencies have given their verdict. They want to force this opinion in everyone's head. So I think that is wrong."

On the work front, Pannu is gearing up for as many as four films- Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, the Mithali Raj biopic, and Rashmi Rocket.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu Takes Jibe At Sushant's Family Lawyer After Rhea's Arrest

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news