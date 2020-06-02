Taapsee Pannu opens up about a life-altering moment in her latest interview; watch video

Taapsee Paanu gets all candid in a lockdown interview for a show hosted by Filmfare. The show has top celebs open up about life in lockdown. In the latest episode of the show, one of the most talented and versatile actress, Taapsee Pannu is seen in a candid chat about her journey from being a foodie to a cook, switching between Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies, her friends, handling rejection among many other interesting things.

While talking to the host, she goes down memory lane to narrate a life-altering moment while she was shooting for Pink, "When I was shooting for the courtroom sequences for my movie Pink and when I said the line 'kisko accha lagta hai ki koi chue zabardasti' that entire interrogation between me and Mr. Bachchan there, I also didn't realize that I wasn't acting. By that time I had psyched myself out enough to believe that I was a victim of molestation. I was standing there in front of hundreds of people who are questioning my character right now and talking about my virginity and all those taboo things that we don't discuss in an open court."

Taapsee Pannu further added, "After that scene got over and cut was called, I had already broken down in the scene and the entire audience was clapping and Bachchan sir came and hugged me. That day I realized that this can do a lot more to me than what was happening all this while. I have to keep myself open to letting it affect me. That's what I did in most of my films after that. Every film psyches me out a little because of letting it hit me like that but the output I see is so worth it that I am okay to pay that price of being an actor."

Watch her talk more on this along with many other facets of her life under this quarantine only on Filmfare Lockdown Conversations.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news