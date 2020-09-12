Taapsee Pannu recites poem 'Safar' on plight of migrants labourers

Actor Taapsee Pannu on Friday shared a short video story revolving around the plight of migrant labourers wherein she is seen reciting a poem 'Safar.' The 'Pink' actor took to Instagram to share the cartoonised video that speaks about the sufferings of the migrants during the lockdown. Pannu gave the voiceover for the video story as she recited the poem in Hindi and Punjabi languages.

"#Safar Kyunki kuchh logo ke liye ye abhi bhi khatam nahi hua hai. The suffering continues .....#migrants #Lockdown #Covid #safar #Journey," she wrote in the caption. "P.S- Swipe right for the Punjabi version coz Yours Truly has exercised her multi-language skills," she added.

The poem recited by the actor spoke about the innumerable things that the migrant labourers do to make it easier for the people to sustain in metro cities without making

The video story was dedicated to several migrant labourers who were affected due to the coronavirus lockdown as their livelihood was disrupted.

