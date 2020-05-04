Taapsee Pannu: Thappad would have run for three more weeks

Taapsee Pannu's Thappad won rave reviews on its release in the last week of February. Just as the film was gaining steam, the theatre lockdown brought its box-office run to a screeching halt. With the Anubhav Sinha-directed venture dropping online over the weekend, Pannu believes it has arrived at the right time, given the sharp spike in cases of domestic violence.

"Thappad was in theatres for only two weeks, and its numbers were rising due to positive word-of-mouth. It would have run for another three weeks. But in March, COVID-19 was a far bigger crisis than the [box-office] numbers of any movie. Everyone associated with the film got their due, and now, it's out there for others to watch too," says the actor, who shone as Amrita, a doting wife who finds herself re-assessing her marriage after an episode of domestic violence.



A still from Thappad

By bringing powerful women-driven narratives to the screen, Pannu has built a loyal fan base over the past few years. But where audiences have hailed her for becoming the voice of the everyday woman, a section has labelled her 'feminazi', misreading her fight for women's rights as an attack on the opposite sex. "I don't understand the term 'feminazi', but most people around us don't even know what feminism means. It stands for equal opportunities. We have only started exploring the different shades of women and their heroism on screen. For decades, men have bashed up villains; nobody described them as 'male-Nazi'. Then why is Thappad or any film that champions a woman's right and asserts her existence seen as the work of a 'feminazi'? There needs to be equality even in these definitions, and artistes are working towards it."

