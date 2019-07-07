Taapsee Pannu to collaborate with her Mulk director again

bollywood

One of 2018's most successful director-actor duo, Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu, are set to reunite for a big screen project after Mulk

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Game Over, is set to reunite with her Mulk director, Anubhav Sinha. Taapsee, 31, shared the news on her social media platform.

"Cheers to the new beginning with some good food. This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I've been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the 'Man of The Moment' @anubhavsinha," she said.

The actor hinted at the release date of the movie writing, "8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for."

To which Anubhav replied, "But Friday 6 March ko hai... (But Friday is on March 6)."

Anubhav Sinha is currently enjoying the success of his last directorial venture, Article 15. The film features Ayushmann in a never-seen-before cop avatar with a heroic element to the character. With a no-nonsense appearance, the character has already become a hit among the audience with a realistic portrayal.

Taapsee's latest, home invasion thriller Game Over has opened to good reviews. The Tamil-Telugu film's Hindi dubbed version is presented by Anurag Kashyap and is currently playing in cinemas. Currently, she is busy prepping for Saand Ki Aankh. Saand Ki Aankh revolves around the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, who began sharpshooting in their fifties. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. The tagline of the film on its poster reads, "Tann Buddha hota hai, mann nahi hota (Body ages, not the heart)."

Apart from this film, Taapsee will next be seen in multi-starrer Mission Mangal.

