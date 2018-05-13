Taapsee Pannu to feature with Rajkummar Rao on Koffee With Karan?

Those fitting the bill are Rajkummar Rao and Taapsee Pannu, who aren't exactly friends, but know each other fairly well



Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu will apparently feature alongside Rajkummar Rao on Koffee With Karan. Sources close to the show reveal that Karan Johar wants to discuss Bollywood and its challenges with young stars who have had a meteoric rise in the last year.



Karan Johar

Those fitting the bill are Rao and Pannu, who aren't exactly friends, but know each other fairly well. Their chemistry on the couch will be one to look out for if KJo manages to get both of them together.



Rajkummar Rao

