Taapsee Pannu wraps up shooting for Mission Mangal

Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to share a click of herself from the sets of the film Mission Mangala to commemorate the end of shooting

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu wrapped up shooting for the multi-starrer Mission Mangal. She took to Instagram to share a click of herself from the sets of the film to commemorate the end of shooting.

"End of another beautiful journey.... #MissionMangal comes to an end for "Kritika Aggarwal". Every film comes n goes like a teacher of sorts, this one gave a true demo of what is the magic of team work.... with such wonderful actors together in one frame it was truly an experience to treasure and cherish. This August 15th will be the celebration of this super power called India Mission Director "Rakesh Dhawan",Â she wrote alongside the picture.

In the monochrome photo, Taapsee can be seen dressed in a saree with her hair tied in a braid. She can also be seen sporting a mangalsutra along with earrings. The 31-year-old is known for portraying versatile and different roles in movies like Pink, Baby, Judwaa 2 and Manmarziyaan.

Mission Mangal focuses on the story of a group of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India"s first interplanetary expedition. The film had gone on floors in mid-November, last year.

Apart from Taapsee, the movie also features Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menon. The film is helmed by Jagan Shakti and co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki. It is slated to release on August 15, 2019.

