Taapsee Pannu's grandmother passes away, actress shares heartfelt note

Yesterday on May 30, actor Taapsee Pannu lost her grandmother and she took to her Instagram account to write a heartfelt and emotional note along with a picture of the Gurudwara. We could see a garlanded picture of her grandmother in the post she shared with her followers.

She wrote- "The last of that generation in the family leaves us with a void that will stay forever.... Biji." (sic) This was followed by a heart. Have a look at the post right here:

One of the first comments was by her Manmarziyaan co-star Abhishek Bachchan, who paid his condolences by a folded-hand emoji. Pavail Gulati, who played her husband in Thappad, commented on the post with a heart.

On the work front, the actress received a lot of critical acclaim and commercial success with her last outing, Thappad. She has a line-up of some very interesting and promising films that include names like Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, the Mithali Raj biopic, and Rashmi Rocket.

