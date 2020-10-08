Taapsee Pannu's Maldivian vacation gives us a glimpse of serenity; see photos

Taapsee Pannu is currently on a vacation with sister Shagun, and the sister duo is all set to dive into the serenity of the blue world. Taapsee and Shagun have been sharing some fun glimpses of their vacation, giving us all a virtual tour of how it is like to be on a vacation amidst the chaos going around the world. With the pandemic situation taking into consideration, the actress and her sister have taken all the necessary precautions to board their flight into the serene destination.

View this post on Instagram Never been more ready to be sunburnt !!! A post shared by Shagun Pannu (@shagun_pannu) onOct 7, 2020 at 9:09pm PDT

From sharing her airport journey to her first dive into the blue sea after months, Taapsee has been sharing it all on social media. Looking at her latest posts, you'll surely feel like booking a ticket to the land of the sand. Let's take a look at some fun photos from Taapsee's Maldivian diary. Taapsee and Shagun also had their scuba diving session during their just-started-vacation.

Before Taapsee, Mouni Roy too took a detour on the island of Maldives, along with her pals, including Mandira Bedi. They also celebrated their special birthday on the island, making it more fun. The exhilarating pictures and video shared by Mouni and Mandira looked extremely fun.

On the professional front, Taapsee finished the shoot of her Tamil film Annabelle. The actress will be next seen in Rashmi Rocket, and before she faces the lights and the camera, Taapsee decided to take some days off and chill by the bay.

Annabelle also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar and Vijay Sethupathi in a special role. Pannu has an old connect with the South industry. Before she made her Bollywood debut in David Dhawan's Chashme Baddoor (2013), she had featured in several Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films.

Taapsee is now gearing up for four films - Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, the Mithali Raj biopic, and Rashmi Rocket.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news