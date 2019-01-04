Taapsee Pannu's rumoured beau, Mathias Boe is part of her Pune 7 Aces team

bollywood

Though busy with her film commitments, Taapsee Pannu has been travelling with the team. She is also making sure industry folk catch the action

Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu

There has been tattle about Taapsee Pannu's rumoured Danish beau, Mathias Boe being part of her Pune 7 Aces team, which is competing in the ongoing Premier Badminton League (PBL).

The actor says, "He is a champion and a brilliant and established player. He has been a part of the PBL earlier and is privy to Indian conditions. His addition to the squad brings in a lot of experience, which will be a guiding force to the team in our title chase in the debut season."



Mathias Boe

Taapsee used to play badminton, among other sports, and since then developed a special attachment towards the game. "Badminton holds a special place in my heart, and with this foray with the Pune 7 Aces, I get to channelise my passion for the game."

Though busy with her film commitments, Taapsee has been travelling with the team. She is also making sure industry folk catch the action. During a recent match, her last outing, Manmarziyaan's director Anurag Kashyap dropped in to watch the game.

The 'Pink' star is currently shooting for 'Mangal Mission', also starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, and Kriti Kulhari. Apart from that, the 31-year-old is also gearing up for 'Badla' with Amitabh Bachchan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates