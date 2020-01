Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: A special Punjabi guest to grace the show to celebrate Lohri

The residents of Gokuldham Society from Neela Film Productions Private Limited's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will get together for the first time to celebrate Lohri this year. Sodhi was to leave for Punjab with his family for Lohri, which is celebrated with much fanfare across the State. Unfortunately due to poor weather conditions, his flight gets canceled and a dejected Sodhi returns to Gokuldham society.

Gokuldham's residents upon learning that the Sodhi family had to cancel their plans, decide to take it upon themselves to celebrate Lohri with full gusto in the society itself. Everyone immediately chips in to contribute with the logistics from the stage, food, dhol baaja and coordinating guests. Jethaa Lal is tasked with the important job of arranging wood for the Lohri fire. The Sodhis are overwhelmed with the gesture and are cheered up to know that they will still celebrate Lohri with their closest family. Gokuldham Society's residents also plan a mega surprise for Sodhi and family by inviting a well-known Punjabi singer for the celebrations.

However while all sound well so far, Gokuldham has had a tradition of at least one spoiler before things go as planned. Who or what will be the reason for the hitch this time? Is it Jethaa Lal again and his goofy self who will cause the twist in events? Or will it be someone else this time? To find out, watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on SAB TV.

