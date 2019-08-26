Search

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja expecting her first child

Updated: Aug 26, 2019, 12:31 IST | IANS

Along with the post, she uploaded a few photographs from her Maldives vacation. In the images, Priya Ahuja can be seen flaunting her baby bump

Priya Ahuja Rajda's Instagram acoount

Actress Priya Ahuja Rajda, who is known for her role of 'Rita reporter' in the popular sitcom "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", is expecting her first child with husband Malav Rajda. Sharing the news of her pregnancy, Priya took to Instagram on Saturday and wrote: "Ten little fingers, ten little toes. With love and grace, our family grows...Could not be a better day than today to announce this...Happy Janmashtami."

Along with the post, she uploaded a few photographs from her Maldives vacation. In the images, Priya can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

