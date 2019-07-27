Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enters into 12th year

television

Produced under the banner of Neela Telefilms, show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah telecasts everyday from Monday to Friday at 8.30 PM on SAB TV

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

"A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step", - Lao Tzu had spoken these golden words and Asit Kumarr Modi took that one step 11 years back on 28th July 2008. He launched his show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with confidence that this unique genre will be successful. Says Asit Kumarr Modi- creator of the show, "For creative people, a show or a film is like their own child and witnessing the success of one's own child is the most beautiful experience. For me, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is like my own child. To see its success is amazing and to be part of that success is double that joy and pride. The happiness I am experiencing while embarking on the journey of its twelfth year cannot be explained in words. Our audiences have not only loved the show but have become part of the TMKOC family. My artistes have lived the characters and enjoyed them. My technical support team has been a pillar of strength. We all have had our little disagreements but then each family goes through that. There isn't even one incident, one track, one association that I can regret. God has been kind and generous. I thank our supporters as well as our critics for shaping us into what we are -- a family entertainer with values."

The show went on to become such a huge success as a daily comedy show that 28th July started getting celebrated as Haso Hasao Diwas. "On this day we have changed the scenario of storytelling because of which our viewers got a daily show that made them laugh and feel happy every day, something that had never been experienced before. Naturally, this date is now celebrated as Haso Hasao Divas," he adds.

Noted point of the show is the fact that almost 99 percent of the actors as well as technicians have been with the show since its inception. Even the audience loyalty has been a constant phenomenon. Comments Dilip Joshi with awe, "Are we really entering into 12th year? It feels like yesterday when the show had begun. Who would have thought that the character of Jethalal will grow to this mammoth size? The journey has been happy and fruitful where all the actors and our technical team have become one big happy family. Naturally, we don't even realise how time has passed by. TMKOC has become a constant companion of not only the audience but also of the actors and the team. Grateful to Late Shri Taarak Mehta Ji for creating the character of Jethalal and Asit Bhai for coming up with such unique and interesting situations for Jethalal. We are thankful to the audience for their constant love and support."

Instead of being a mindless entertainer with unrealistic situations, TMKOC has focused on clean humor along with delivering social values through its storyline. Water conservation, saving play grounds, saving girl child, eve teasing, blind superstitions, clean India, initiating sensitivity towards children suffering from a terminal disease, respect for armed forces… so many of the issues have been raised and plausible solutions given. But every episode has been Happysodes. Every character is loved by the audience in equal proportion. "And we will continue spreading laughter and smile," says the creator of the show.

Produced under the banner of Neela Telefilms, show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah telecasts everyday from Monday to Friday at 8.30 PM on SAB TV.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates