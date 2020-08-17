Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Rakesh Bedi joins the cast as Shailesh Lodha's boss

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited entered its 13th year. One of the world's longest-running TV family comedy shows is a daily dose of laughter and positivity in the life of millions of its viewers. With the television show shoots about the start with restrictions being lifted gradually across the state from the lockdown, which was imposed to curb the Coronavirus pandemic. One of the few shows, that have been popular among the viewers even with reruns being telecast is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show went on air on July 28, 2008. The show is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by columnist and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for the Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha. The show is all set to introduce a new character in the show.

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi will also set to join the cast on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor will be seen playing the boss of Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta, which was an original part of the story. The actor will be there for a few episodes.

Rakesh Bedi confirming the news exclusively to Times Of India said, "Yes, I have started shooting for the show and yesterday (August 14) was my first day on the sets. It's very interesting. So, I was narrated this role 12 years ago when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began. I am playing the role of Taarak Mehta aka Sailesh Lodha's boss, the character is part of the actual story also in the book. It is a very important role. But things did not materialise as the story did not go in that direction and it was more about Jethalal. This time when the shooting started once again started I was called. The show will see a change and my character will be introduced. My character was always part of the show, but it was never introduced or explored."

TMKOC made its first appearance on 28th July 2008 and since then it has telecast over 2900 episodes making it the world's longest-running family show in the comedy genre. The show is aired on SAB TV.

