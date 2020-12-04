Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah writer Abhishek Makwana dies by suicide

Abhishek Makwana, one of the writers of the famous television show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was found dead at his house in Mumbai, suicide note recovered.

A report by Mumbai Mirror has stated that he was found dead at his Mumbai flat on November 27 and a suicide note was also found that mentioned his financial troubles.

The daily quoted his brother Jenis, who stated, "I checked my brother's mails because ever since he passed away, I got multiple phone calls from different numbers demanding to be paid back loans he owed someone. One call was a number registered in Bangladesh, one in Myanmar and others were from different states of India."

He added, "From what I understood from the email records, my brother first took a small loan from one of the 'easy loan' apps that charge a very high rate of interest. I looked at the transactions between them and my brother closely after that. I noticed that they kept sending small amounts despite my brother not applying for the loans. Their interest rates are as high as 30%."

An official from the Charkop police spoke about the suicide note that was written in Gujarati. "It spoke about the difficulties in his personal life as well as the financial troubles he had been facing over the past many months. Apologising to his family, Abhishek said he tried his best to fight the circumstances but he can't do any longer as the problems are only increasing," said the official.

