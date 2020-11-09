Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhavya Gandhi: I miss everyone on the set as we were more like family

Bhavya Gandhi, who rose to fame with his stint in the most popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared in an interview how he has been missing the TMKOC life. Bhavya is all set to take up new projects, be it digital or the silver screen. Though he left the show in February 2017, he confessed how he has been missing the TMKOC family and is still in touch with the crew.

Bhavya, in an interview with TellyChakkar, said, "I am interested in trying the OTT platform and I have even auditioned for two to three projects but it did not turn out well because of which I had to reject it. Even if I take up a project on the OTT space, it has to be something substantial. If I make a comeback or do any project, it has to be something path-breaking else I would prefer continuing my work in the Gujarati cinema and later when the time is right, I will make a comeback to television or try the OTT medium."

He said, "I miss everyone on the set as we were more like family. I am in touch with Dilip (Joshi) sir, the director and assistant director of the show. I am also in touch with Asit (Modi) sir, Ambica (Ranjankar) didi, Samay (Shah) among others."

Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show went on air on July 28, 2008. TMKOC is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by columnist and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for a Gujarati weekly magazine. The show has been running successfully for over 12 years.

Considered as one of the most popular sitcoms which airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on SAB TV.

