Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonalika Joshi's building gets sealed due to Coronavirus

The lockdown was supposed to end tomorrow on April 14, but given the extent to which the Coronavirus pandemic has spread, it seems things will take time to get back to normal. Not only that, but the cases are also only rising and this has led to buildings being sealed. One of the recent ones being the residency of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sonalika Joshi.

Speaking to SpotBoyE, she confirmed that it had indeed happened. She said the building has been sealed since March 27. She resides in the Kandivli area of Mumbai. Another actor from the same show whose building was sealed is Tanmay Vekaria, who stays in the same area as Joshi. Tanmoy also confirmed this news to the same portal.

We wish that everyone stays safe and the pandemic is eradicated soon!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news