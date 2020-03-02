Table Tennis Player Naina Jaiswal Thanks Digital Expert Dhrumil Soni For Getting Her Facebook Page Recovered

Social media has become a part and parcel of everyone's life. Especially for celebrities, sports personalities and public figures, it has become a medium to stay connected with the audiences. Life without social media has become a difficult thing for everyone now. Recently, India's top table tennis player, Naina Jaiswal became was under the radar of her Facebook account being officially hacked. With more than 200K followers, she was shocked when she could not access her official page. She even lodged a complaint to police on Wednesday. The procedure took longer time until she got in touch with Dhrumil Soni, a digital expert from Gujarat and the man who helped her in recovering her Facebook page.

After her account was recovered, the tennis player expressed her gratitude towards Dhrumil by sharing a live video on Instagram and Facebook. In the video, she said, "I was really in shock when my account was hacked. Actor Dhruva Karunakar was the one who helped me get in touch with Dhrumil. When I spoke to Dhrumil, he patiently listened to me and assured me that my account would be back. He told me to submit my legal documents including my aadhar card, passport and other documents. Through his connections at Facebook, he promised me that my account would be back in 24 to 48 hours. I am really glad and happy that he helped me in getting my account back." Furthermore, Naina's father also appeared in the live video and described Dhrumil as a hardworking person who is faster than a bullet.

Well, this is a big achievement for Dhrumil Soni and his digital marketing company 'Pixatronix', which has been rigorously doing digital campaigns for many brands, influencers as well as the events. Speaking about Naina Jaiswal's special gesture of thanking him, the digital expert said, "That was really sweet of Naina Ji. My job is to take marketing to a new level and promote brands by giving them a good digital presence. I am really glad that I could help the renowned tennis player in recovering her official Facebook page. It's all about helping and I love it." Recently, Soni was in the news for his association of doing the digital movie campaign of 'Affraa Taffri'.

