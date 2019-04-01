Tabu to be honoured at Indian Film Festival in Los Angeles

bollywood

The festival will also showcase a discussion on South Asian faces in TV called Breaking in Brown: Making It to Series in TV's Golden Age

Tabu/picture courtesy: Tabu's Instagram handle

Bollywood actor Tabu, known for some stunning roles in films like Andhadhun, Haider, Drishyam will be honoured at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles next month.

The National Award winning actor will kick-start the 17th edition of the Indian Film Festival Los Angeles in April with critically acclaimed Andhadhun, which is helmed by Sriram Raghavan, reported Variety.

The festival will start on April 11 and will go on till April 14 at the Regal L.A. Live: A Barco Innovation Centre in Los Angeles. It will open with a tribute to Tabu and a discussion along with a screening of her latest film.

The opening and closing night films and galas will be held at the Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills.

"We have discussed honoring Tabu for a long time, and this year felt like the right time,"Â said Christina Marouda, IFFLA's executive director.

"Her work and personality embody everything that IFFLA is about being fearless, versatile, independent in spirit, unwilling to compromise, brilliant in the range of her performances, and simply beautiful. With half of the festival's 2019 line-up directed by female filmmakers, this couldn't be a stronger celebration of women in Indian cinema," Marouda added.

While Tabu's recently released Andhadhun will be the opening film of the festival, other women filmmakers' work will also be shown at the event, with several feature, shots and documentaries --films will be featured in nine languages.

Another line-up of films includes Ritesh Batra's The Lunchbox, Ronny Sen's Cat Sticks, Anamika Haksara's "Taking the Horse to Eat Jalebis, Ronak Shah's Love Goes Through Your Mind, Safdar Rahman's Chippa".

The festival will also showcase a discussion on South Asian faces in TV called Breaking in Brown: Making It to Series in TV's Golden Age. The film festival will also feature South Asian directors, producers and actors working in TV.

The closing film of the night is yet to be announced.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates