Tabu to Salman Khan: We are family

Set to reunite with Salman Khan in Bharat, Tabu says the duo shares a relationship that has been untouched by time. The duo had starred in films such as Jai Ho, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Biwi No. 1 and Jeet.

"Our relationship has survived 25 years, and Salman is like family to me. The only thing that's changed between us is that we're both older, and hence more mellow. Even if we aren't in touch, I know he reciprocates the same feelings. And, that's also true of the equation I share with Sohail and Arbaaz."

She is currently enjoying the success of her film AndhaDhun, which is a rare combination of mystery, thriller, romance and comedy. Looking ahead, Salman Khan-starrer Bharat is one of her upcoming films. She doesn't play the lead role in it though, and it hardly bothers her.

On what makes her take up small but pivotal roles in films, the Saathiya actress said, "I see how important the character is to the film. If I feel that it will stand out or if it will have its own place in the story with other characters, I will do it. Also, if I trust my director."

The National Film award winner has not only shown her versatility as an actress by starring in films of varied genres, including comedy, family drama and action, but also by featuring in movies in languages like Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

