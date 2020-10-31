Tahir Raj Bhasin on teaming up with Taapsee Pannu: Hope audience likes our chemistry

Set to go on floors in April this year, the Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta will finally kickstart by mid-November. "I can't wait to get started," says the Mardaani actor of the film that was stalled in light of the pandemic.

"It's an incredible script," says Bhasin, adding that during the lockdown the makers upgraded the script. "I've lived with the story as drafts have improved through the lockdown. It seems challenging and different from anything I've explored before, which only doubles the excitement." The remake of the 1998 German film, Run Lola Run will see Bhasin teaming up with Pannu for the first time. Confident that his pairing with the Thappad actor will create sparks, he says, "In acting, the lead pair's performance is like a dance duet. Taapsee has a charming energy and is an instinctive actor. I hope the audience likes our chemistry."



A still from Run Lola Run

Producers Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg of Ellipsis were the first to formulate COVID-19 insurance in Bollywood. "They are aware of the new work environment and are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the set is a safe workspace that protects every cast and crew member. [The pandemic] has changed our attitude toward health and safety. To be part of one of the first few projects to kickstart its engines is a great feeling. It is both invigorating and a responsibility to set a sustainable work template," says Bhasin, who will also be seen playing cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 that is slated for a year-end release.

