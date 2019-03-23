Tahira Kashyap calls for regular check ups, mammography

bollywood

Tahira Kashyap

Writer-director and actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, who was diagnosed with breast cancer, has called on everyone to get regular check-ups and mammograms done if needed.

Tahira on Friday evening tweeted: "Just felt like urging everyone to get regular check-ups done. If the doc suggests please do get a mammogram done. Please do not ignore any symptom."

She also said that "early detection can really help". "Please take good care of yourselves... breast cancer awareness.... early detection," Tahira, who has undergone preventive mastectomy, added.

Just felt like urging everyone to get regular check ups done. If the doc suggests pls do get a mammogram done. Please DONOT ignore any symptom. Early detection can really help. Please take good care of yourselves #breastcancerawareness #earlydetection — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) March 22, 2019

On September 22 last year, Tahira shared online that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells. She returned to work after mastectomy in November.

In an interview with mid-day.com, Tahira said, "You can never mentally prepare yourself for cancer. It comes into your life as a shocker. You have got to respect the unpredictability of life. At the same time, give yourself the power that you can bear everything." The way she has handled this phase in her life is truly commendable and praise-worthy.

