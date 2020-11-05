Tahira Kashyap: Gained 20 kilos, kept thinking I'm looking like this and my husband is romancing on screen

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana keep sharing their pictures on social media for fans. The couple is lovely and the chemistry looks real. However, the lady has confessed of feeling upset about Khurrana's romantic scenes in his films and how it took her time to understand the Hindi film industry.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed, "It's not easy for someone who doesn't come from a family involved with films because there are women around him all the time, the spotlight's on him. I think I have come a long way and I have spoken about that in the book as well. The kind of impact it had on my mental happiness and physical well-being too."

She added, "I ended up having IBS, which is irritable bowel syndrome. But the root cause was extreme unhappiness and I feel you know it's not the circumstances which are unhappy but your own stress and anxiety that accentuates a situation. I needed to undergo a lot of learning and I have done that. But yes, it was difficult for me to embrace this entire concept of the film industry."

She then revealed how she was pregnant and gained 20 kilos and was seeing the Vicky Donor actor's romantic scenes in his movies. She stated, "It started with Vicky Donor, I was at home, I was pregnant and looking like a whale. I had gained 20 kilos and every woman goes through the journey. But I kept thinking that I'm looking like this, and my husband is romancing on-screen. My reactions were immature but I don't regret that at all. Yes, I did have these insecurities. It didn't finish off there. It went on to Nautanki Saala, where he recorded the longest kiss on screen. It was all out in the press and it got to me."

She then spoke about how she changed and her opinions and outlook towards these scenes also went through a transformation. Citing the example of AndhaDhun, Kashyap said, "I remember watching Andhadhun and telling Sriram sir that I wish the lovemaking scene between Ayushmann and Radhika could have been longer. It seemed too quick and abrupt. So that's the change I have had. Now, I look at it from an artistic point of view. Today, I'm a filmmaker and I might also need someone to enact out love on screen, regardless of whose husband or boyfriend he is, so I took time to realise that this is okay."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap's '125 Years Of Togetherness'!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news