See photos: Tahira Kashyap makes husband Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday special

Ayushmann Khurrana who has been delivering back-to-back hits lately, got a special gift from wife Tahira Kashyap on his birthday today. The actor who turned 35 on September 14, was given a big shout-out by his wife on her Instagram page. Tahira shared a series of pictures on the photo-sharing application along with a heartfelt note where she praised her husband who she believes has evolved greatly as an actor.

In one of the pictures, Ayushmann is seen getting a peck on the cheek from Tahira while the others are from the intimate birthday celebrations which took place last night at the 'Vicky Donor' fame star's residence. Some of the invitees present for the celebrations include Bhumi Pednekar, Neeti Mohan, Manjot, Nushrat Bharucha, Anand L Rai and Ekta Kapoor who welcomed the special day with the birthday boy.

"Happy bday to this lovely human Ayushmann Khurrana it's so amazing to see you transform and evolve! Life is beautiful with you[?] Thank you lovely people for making this day so so so memorable," read Tahira's post.

The doting husband who stood by his wife's side when she was diagnosed with cancer, was quick to reply with an "Umm" accompanied by heart emojis. The couple who began dating in college, have two children together -- son Virajveer, born in 2012 and daughter Varushka, born in 2014.

On the work front, Ayushmann who is excited about the release of his latest film 'Dream Girl' alongside Nushrat Bharucha has several other projects lined-up including 'Bala', 'Gulabo Sitabo', and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.

