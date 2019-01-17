Tahira Kashyap shares a bold bald image post cancer diagnosis
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 is currently going through preventive mastectomy
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, and the duo has been vocal enough about the change that has occurred in their life. Tahira is currently going through a preventive mastectomy, and for the same, she had to shed her tresses. Tahira has gone bald and how! On Wednesday, Tahira shared an image of her "new" self on Instagram.
"Hello world! That's a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions. Well this is how it is and it's so liberating, so much so that I don't have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! Never thought I had to go bald, but this feels good, [sic]" she captioned her picture.
View this post on Instagram
Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions, so this is how it is and it’s so liberating in every sense of the word, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! I never thought I would go bald, was stretching my time with the good ol’ cap for too long. But this feels so goodâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ #breastcancerawareness #baldisbeautiful #selflovenomatterwhat
Ayushmann also shared Tahira's photograph and called her a "hottie".
Hottie! âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ https://t.co/MMqVPTM9W0— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 16, 2019
On September 22 last year, Tahira shared the news that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells. She returned to work after mastectomy in November.
Also Read: Tahira Kashyap on battling cancer: I am spreading hope on Instagram
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Who does Akshaye Khanna prefer to avoid?