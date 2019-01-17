Tahira Kashyap shares a bold bald image post cancer diagnosis

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 is currently going through preventive mastectomy

Tahira Kashyap. Pic: Instagram/@tahirakashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, and the duo has been vocal enough about the change that has occurred in their life. Tahira is currently going through a preventive mastectomy, and for the same, she had to shed her tresses. Tahira has gone bald and how! On Wednesday, Tahira shared an image of her "new" self on Instagram.

"Hello world! That's a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions. Well this is how it is and it's so liberating, so much so that I don't have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! Never thought I had to go bald, but this feels good, [sic]" she captioned her picture.

Ayushmann also shared Tahira's photograph and called her a "hottie".

On September 22 last year, Tahira shared the news that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high-grade malignant cells. She returned to work after mastectomy in November.

