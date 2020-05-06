Tahira Kashyap shares a throwback picture with Ayushmann Khurrana; from their first year of dating

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's love story isn't less than a dream or a Bollywood film. And since the lockdown has completely stopped us from going out, Bollywood celebrities are ensuring they keep their fans entertained by sharing their unseen and throwback pictures.

Taking to her Instagram Account, Tahira Kashyap shared a rather romantic and rare picture with Khurrana when they were in their first year of dating and already strong believers of social distancing.

Have a look right here:

The post attracted a lot of comments and attention from the industry people. Dia Mirza commented with a heart and a laughing emoji. Aparshakti Khurana had six hearts in the form of his comment. Yami Gautam wrote- "Hahaha...this is so sweet." (sic) Ekta Kapoor wrote- "Wowwwwwwwwwwww" (sic), followed by a bunch of hearts. And Bhumi Pednekar also had her heart for the couple.

And of course, Tahira has been keeping all her fans and followers entertained and enlightened by sharing what she calls as The Lockdown Tales, something unique and refreshing to see amid this crisis. Coming to Khurrana, the actor has become a bonafide movie star and has eight consecutive hits in a row, and will be now seen in three films very soon, which include Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan, an untitled crime thriller directed by Anubhav Sinha, and a comedy with Alaya F directed by Anurag Kashyap's sister Anubhuti Kashyap.

