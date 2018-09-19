Taimur Ali Khan and Aadar Jain playing football is the cutest thing!

bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan has taken the internet by storm with his cuteness, and this one more video of him playing with an electric football will make you go aww!

Aadar Jain with Taimur Ali Khan/Picture Courtesy: @aadarjain|Instagram

Taimur Ali Khan is the cutest star kid and his every image is proof enough! If not roaming down the streets with his nanny, and visiting grandmom, Taimur is often spotted spending some time playing his favourite sport, FOOTBALL!

This little munchkin is often spotted playing with the ball either with his daddy cool, Saif Ali Khan, or alone, just kicking it all the way long! Now, Taimur was having some fun time at uncle Aadar Jain's house.

On Tuesday, Taimur Ali Khan visited the uncle Aadar Jain's house to celebrate Ganpati, but after seeking blessings from the Lord Ganesha, Taimur got back to his drill.

Aadar took Taimur's cute picture on Instagram. He posted, "Taimur's Day Out [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Taimur’s Day Out A post shared by Aadar Jain (@aadarjain) onSep 18, 2018 at 5:33am PDT

Taimur couldn't keep his feet off even for a while!

Playing football went on a toss for a while, and Taimur did what every other kid opts to do with their games.

Isn't he the cutest kid?

Also Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan's day out with son Taimur in Bandra

