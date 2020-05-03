Taimur Ali Khan gets a new haircut from Saif Ali Khan during lockdown; Kareena Kapoor shares picture

Amid the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have taken up the responsibility to appeal to everyone to stay safe, take precautions, stop panicking and refrain from spreading rumours. The quarantine time has also given celebrities a chance to spend maximum time with their families. Some of them are busy pursuing their hobbies. Speaking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress is spending her time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan and keeping us updated about their quarantine life through her Instagram pictures.

Recently, Kareena posted an adorable picture of Saif and Taimur. In the picture, Saif is seen giving Taimur a haircut while the little one sits patiently through it. The actor has donned a white kurta-pyjama with a pair of scissors in his hand. "Haircut anyone?", Kareena captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram Haircut anyone? ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»‍âÂÂï¸ÂðÂ¤­ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onMay 2, 2020 at 4:58am PDT

Earlier, Kareena posted a picture with her family on her Instagram. In the first picture, the husband-wife duo is seen resting next to each other with their eyes closed while the second one features Kareena sitting next to Saif. The actress gave a very witty caption to the picture. Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote, "Fall in love asleep... #Mess (sic)."

View this post on Instagram Fall iÌ¶nÌ¶ Ì¶lÌ¶oÌ¶vÌ¶eÌ¶ asleep... #Mess ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onApr 24, 2020 at 1:37am PDT

This week has been particularly tough for Kareena and her family after she lost her uncle Rishi Kapoor and her Angrezi Medium co-star Irrfan Khan. Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 at 11:11 am at the Kokilaben hospital due to complications arising out of Colon infection. And on April 30, we lost Rishi Kapoor. Battling leukaemia for the last two years, he passed away at 8:45 am IST in hospital.

Kareena remembered her uncle by sharing a throwback picture of Rishi with her father Randhir Kapoor.

She also shared a throwback picture of herself from the sets of Angrezi Medium. She mourned the loss of her co-star Irrfan and wrote, "It was an absolute honour sir. Rest in peace".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news