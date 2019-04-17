Taimur Ali Khan in no mood to make the tiresome walk at Mumbai airport; see photos

bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi was clicked with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy dearest Saif Ali Khan at the Mumbai airport

Taimur Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Dutta Kumbhar

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is evidently in no mood to make the tiresome walk at the city airport, choosing instead to piggy-back on father Saif’s shoulders. The duo, along with Kareena Kapoor, was papped returning from a holiday in Pataudi.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan were out on a short vacation to the Pataudi Palace, located in Gurugram. The Pataudi family time and again pays a visit to the Pataudi Palace- the ancestral Palace of Saif Ali Khan.

Taimur Ali Khan's latest outing was to a set where Saif was shooting and he quite smartly posed for the shutterbugs. While his nanny tried hard to divert his attention, Taimur looked quite determined to wave at the media and pose for them.

However, it seems regular media attention given to the little nawab has irked father Saif Ali Khan. On April 9, when the photographers were constantly seen clicking pictures at the Mumbai Airport, his father warned them off saying "the child will go blind".

"Bas karo yaar, bachcha andha ho jaayega (Stop it, the child will go blind)," Saif told the media, eliciting laughter from some of them.

This isn't the first time, Taimur Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have expressed concern over the kid's growing popularity. While promoting his latest movie Bazaar, Saif Ali Khan wondered how people could be so interested in his two-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan's life.

"Media's constant attention to him does not really bother me, but it would be better if it was not there. If the media likes it, people like it, I am okay with it; but I won't be interested in someone else's kids so much. On one level, it is nice that he makes people laugh and smile; but on another level, why is so much attention given to a kid? Why are we so interested in a little kid so much? I don't understand it," the actor said in a media interaction while promoting his film.

