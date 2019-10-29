Taimur Ali Khan twins with Kareena Kapoor at the airport; dons 'I Love Mom' tee

Trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to rock any look with ultimate style and panache. From Diwali parties to a regular party, gym wear, puja ceremony or the airport look, Kareena has the fashion guide to every occasion. Self-admittedly by these stars, the airport is the new red carpet, and the celebs are always critiqued for their airport style.

After enjoying the Diwali parties, Khan is off to New Delhi with her son and social media sensation, Taimur Ali Khan. The mother-son duo looked stylish as they twinned in leather boots. Dressed in an olive green leather jacket with a white tee beneath, blue denim and camel brown boots, Kareena looked uber chic. Hair pulled in a bun and black shades, the lady definitely knows to rock any look.

Like mother, like son! Taimur has definitely inherited the fashion genes from his mom and dad, Saif Ali Khan. He is always seen dressed up to the mark and this time, at the airport, the toddler was seen in a white tee, denim and dark brown printed boots. What caught our attention was the slogan on his tee, it read: "I Love Mom."

Taimur was recently spotted with mom Kareena at maternal aunt-actress Karisma Kapoor's office. Saif Ali Khan was also in attendance for the puja ceremony. For this occasion, the Pataudi family kept it simple and yet exuded elegance.

While the paparazzi gathered at the venue in Bandra to click the family, Taimur, who once waved at them and posed happily for pictures, said a big 'no' for being clicked.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped up Good Newzz, Angrezi Medium, and has begun work on Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The actress had to audition for her part in this movie, and in a recent interview, Kareena said that with changing times, one has to adapt to it.

Apart from this, the gorgeous lady also has Takht with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Bhumi Pednekar.

