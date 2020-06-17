Taimur barges Saif Ali Khan's interview once again; replies hilariously on being called gorgeous

Saif Ali Khan has been a busy man even during the lockdown period. If not watching back-to-back shows and reading books, the actor has been giving out interviews and engaging in some good conversations with the audience. Now, the actor was once again seen sharing her Omkara experience in an interview with Anupama Chopra. She shared a video on Instagram and people can't stop awwing to the special guest at the questionnaire session.

In-between the conversation, Taimur Ali Khan, Saif's youngest son, was seen making a cameo appearance. As he entered, Anupama couldn't stop gushing over the three-year-old and calls him 'so gorgeous', he replies, "I am not." Saif then explained to his son that she is saying you are handsome, to which the little man replied: "thank you." Watch the video here:

In an interview earlier, Saif Ali Khan revealed how he has been spending quarantine days. The actor shared, "I wake up early and get some exercise in. Fortunately, we have a treadmill at home and I'm coaxing Kareena to give me some yoga lessons. Chasing my kid (Taimur) around the house is also a good workout."

"I remember my grandmother pruning and grafting roses. Now, I'm the one explaining the concept of growing plants to Taimur, teaching him how to press the seeds into the mud in the pots and pour water, and then wait for the seedlings to peep out with surprised delight. Today, we planted tomatoes; it's all very nice and peaceful. With both parents around all the time, my son is having a blast!" Saif Ali Khan further added.

Speaking about his professional journey, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor is all set for his next releases - Dil Bechara, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Bhoot Police. Apart from these projects, Saif has also announced his next digital project Dilli, which is a political drama.

In an interview with mid-day, Ali Abbas Zafar, who is helming the project, shared, "On Twitter and Instagram, people have been asking us to release the show now. So, there has been pressure, but we don't want to rush the process. Our series was supposed to drop in the last quarter of 2020, and we will stick to that deadline. If the show was ready, we would have released it now because it is an ideal time to grab eyeballs."

Interesting, what do you think?

