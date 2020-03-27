Taimur makes a special entry as Hulk on TV during abba Saif Ali Khan's live interview!

The Incredible Hulk seems to be little Taimur Ali Khan's favourite superhero! From asking for a Hulk-themed birthday cake to wearing a Hulk mask and gloves on the telly, Tim can't seem to get over the big green guy.

Recently, while dad Saif Ali Khan was being interviewed live on the television, Taimur decided it was time for his TV appearance and made a special entry as Hulk on the small screen! The cutie interrupted Saif's interview by planting himself on dad's lap and having a conversation with the news anchor. Take a look at the video below:

#Live & #Exclusive | Watch: The SPECIAL GUEST Taimur joins his dad (Saif Ali Khan) wearing the Hulk mask and gloves on @thenewshour. He's loving the interview. | #21DayLakshmanRekha pic.twitter.com/zoN0nCPNiY — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 25, 2020

We cannot get over how absolutely adorable Taimur Ali Khan is! Obviously, he was in the middle of playtime when he couldn't resist the urge to show off his cuteness.

While the news anchor and the audience was left 'awwing' at Taimur's shenanigans, the cutie couldn't help asking his dad, 'where is her' and then the anchor, 'where are you'! It must have been quite a fun adventure for Tim, don't you think so?

Amid the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting nationwide lockdown, everyone, excluding those in essential services, have been quarantined at home. Taimur, too, must be spending a whole lot of time with his mum and dad, Kareena and Saif. Here's hoping we get to see a lot more of Taimur Ali Khan on social media in the coming days!

