Taimur turns 4: Mum Kareena Kapoor Khan pens a loving note for son

Bollywood's sweetheart Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his 4th birthday today, December 20. On the special occasion, mum Kareena wrote a heartwarming note for her darling son, along with a montage of throwback pictures of the birthday boy.

The Good Newwz actress shared the post on Instagram and wrote, ""My child... I'm happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

She continued, "On the way, don't forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and of course eat all your cake... Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma, Happy Birthday Son... My Tim."

How adorable is this note? Bebo has poured all her love and affection for her baby boy in the Insta post and we love the video she shared with it!

Also read: Kareena Reflects On Taimur's Name Controversy: It Scarred Me Deeply As Mother

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news