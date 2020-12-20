Search

Taimur turns 4: Mum Kareena Kapoor Khan pens a loving note for son

Updated: 20 December, 2020 12:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan has poured all her love and affection for her baby boy in the Insta post

Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah
Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood's sweetheart Taimur Ali Khan celebrates his 4th birthday today, December 20. On the special occasion, mum Kareena wrote a heartwarming note for her darling son, along with a montage of throwback pictures of the birthday boy.

The Good Newwz actress shared the post on Instagram and wrote, ""My child... I'm happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow..."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

She continued, "On the way, don't forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and of course eat all your cake... Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma, Happy Birthday Son... My Tim."

How adorable is this note? Bebo has poured all her love and affection for her baby boy in the Insta post and we love the video she shared with it!

Also read: Kareena Reflects On Taimur's Name Controversy: It Scarred Me Deeply As Mother

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 20 December, 2020 11:48 IST

Tags

Kareena Kapoortaimur ali khanbollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK